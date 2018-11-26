Louth Old Boys Reds boost promotion hopes with derby win

Louth Old Boys Reds moved level on points with the top-two in East Lincs Combination Division Two after shading crosstown rivals AFC Louth on Saturday.

Goals from Terry Ramsden and substitute Bailey Wright gave the Reds a 2-1 home win to leave them third, and behind Chapel Swifts and Sutton Rovers on goal difference.

It was the only league match in the division to be played with cup action dominating elsewhere

Sutton went through to round two of the Town Trophy with a 5-2 win over Division Three promotion hopefuls Barnoldby.

Adam Brownson, Cameron Ward, Jake Lane, Jay Turner and Ryan Worrall were all on target.

But Alford Town went out as they were beaten at Grimsby Borough Development.

Trailing 3-1 at half-time, Alford fought back to take their First Division opponents to extra time with goals from James Cole, Joe Irving and Matthew Rickards.

But Grimsby eventually ran out 5-3 winners.

In Division Three, Louth Old Boys Vets went down 3-1 at home to Market Rasen Town, while Alford Town Reserves gave leaders GB Kitchens a scare in a 4-3 defeat.