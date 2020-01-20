Louth Old Boys slip up, Alford stay top with draw at rivals

Louth Old Boys slipped to fifth in East Lincs Combination Division One after a third successive league defeat.

The Old Boys first team held title-chasing Ludford at half-time of their London Road clash, thanks to Angus Findlay’s strike.

But two goals from Ashley Cox helped Rovers to a 3-1 win which reduced the gap to leaders Tetney to nine points with a game in hand.

In Division Two, Alford Town stayed top of the pile after holding title rivals Manby to a draw in their top-of-the-table clash.

Town remained unbeaten after the 2-2 away draw to stay a point clear of the home side with five games to play.

Sutton Rovers took advantage of their stalemate to close the gap in third place.

Rovers edged the bottom side, 5-3, at Furlongs to move within five points of the leaders, albeit having played a game more.

Louth Old Boys Reds reached the final of the Tom Sandys Trophy despite losing the second leg of their semi-final to clubmates Louth Old Boys Vets.

Leading 5-0 from the first leg, the Reds went down 4-2 in the ‘away’ leg to go through 7-4 on aggregate.

Carl Graves, Samuel Hallett, Andrew Parker, and Graham West all found the net for the Vets.

In the final they will meet either Alford Town Reserves or North Somercotes United Reserves whose semi-final is locked at 2-2 after the first leg.

Alford’s second string conceded the second leg of their EM Trophy quarter-final on Saturday, having lost the opening match 11-0.

Selected fixtures (Jan 25) –

Division One, 2pm: Tetney Rovers v Louth Old Boys.

Division Two, 2pm: North Thoresby v Louth Old Boys Reds.

Town Trophy quarter-final (second leg): 1.45pm: Louth Town Res v Immingham Town Res (Immingham lead 4-2)

Junior Challenge Cup round one (second leg), 1.45pm: Manby FC v Sutton Rovers (Sutton lead 5-3).

Junior Challenge Cup round two (first leg), 1.45pm: Alford Town v GB Kitchens.

Tom Sandy Trophy semi-final (second leg), 1.45pm: Alford Town Res v North Somercotes United (first leg 2-2).