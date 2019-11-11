Louth Old Boys win bragging rights in town derby

Louth Old Boys took first blood as they comfortably dispatched Louth Town Reserves in their derby clash on Saturday.

The Old Boys hosted their East Lincs Combination league rivals at London Road in the first leg of their Junior Challenge Cup meeting.

They raced into a 3-0 half-time lead before Town got on the scoresheet after the break.

But the home side added two more of their own to take a 5-1 lead into the second leg at Saltfleetby on Saturday, November 23.

Aron Burton, Niall Johnson, Alfred Vickers, Joseph Vickers and sub Frazer Findlay were all on target for the Old Boys.

Most of the league schedules fell victim to the continuing poor weather, but there was another five-star performance for the Louth club.

In a Louth Old Boys derby, their Reds side defeated their Vets XI 5-0 to reach the semi-finals of the Tom Sandys Trophy.

Selected fixtures (Saturday) –

Division One, 2pm: Louth Town Res v Immingham Town Res.

Division Two, 2pm: Louth Old Boys Reds v Sutton Rovers; Manby FC v Alford Town.

Town Trophy, 1.45pm: GB Kitchens v Louth Old Boys Vets.