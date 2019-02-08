Louth Town bidding to end losing streak

Louth Town will look to end a disappointing run of seven straight defeats when they return to Lincolnshire League action on Saturday,

The White Wolves, who lie bottom of the league, were out of action last weekend, but went close to picking up points in their previous two matches against Lincoln United Development Squad and Wyberton.

This weekend they travel to Immingham Town Reserves who sit just two places higher in 10th and have picked up just five points from their last eight matches.

Kick-off is 2pm.