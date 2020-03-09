Louth Town boost top-four hopes with comeback win

Louth Town boosted their hopes of a Lincolnshire Football League top-four finish with a comeback win on Saturday.

Hosting Brigg Town CIC Reserves, the White Wolves fell behind to Ethan Laundes’ strike seven minutes before half-time.

But second-half strikes from Alex Aldrich and Alex Carter completed the turnaround, to make it seven wins and just three defeats from their last 12 league games.

The White Wolves stayed fifth and within two points of fourth-placed Horncastle.

They will be looking to continue their winning form when they head to Lincoln United Development on Saturday.

United sit second-bottom and have lost their last two without scoring.