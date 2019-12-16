Louth Town claim third straight win at title-chasing Trinity

Louth Town pulled off their best result of the season on Saturday with victory at title-chasing Gainsborough Trinity Reserves.

The White Wolves defeated the second-placed side 3-1 to chalk up their third consecutive win in the Lincolnshire League, all away from home.

After a rocky start to the season, Town have hit a good patch of form, with four wins in their last six league matches and just one defeat – against leaders Hykeham.

The Lincolnshire League now takes a three-week winter break.

Louth Town will return to action on Saturday, January 4 when they entertain lowly Grimsby Borough Reserves at Saltfleetby (kick-off 2pm).