Louth Town clash with Lincs League leaders washed out

Louth Town hopes of taking the scalp of the Lincolnshire League leaders were foiled by the weather on Saturday.

Just one match in the league schedules survived almost 24 hours of downpours which left virtually all pitches unplayable across the region.

A new date for the home match with Gainsborough Trinity Reserves has yet to be confirmed.

This Saturday, Town are due to host fellow strugglers Lincoln United Development at Saltfleetby (ko 2pm).

Louth sit 10th, two places and a point above Lincoln.