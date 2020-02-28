Louth Town eye return to Lincolnshire League top four

Louth Town were sidelined by the continuing poor weather as just four Lincolnshire League fixtures survived on Saturday.

The White Wolves had been looking to bounce back from defeats to top-three sides Hykeham and Lincoln Moorlands when they travelled to bottom side Nettleham.

Instead, Town will have to wait until this weekend to regain the form which brought them six wins in seven league matches.

On Saturday they head to Horncastle Town who sit just one place and two points higher in fourth.

The sides served up an entertaining 3-3 draw the last time they met in October, with Louth fighting back from a 2-0 half-time deficit to lead 3-2 only to concede a last-minute equaliser.

Kick-off is 3pm.