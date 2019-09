Louth Town had another difficult afternoon as they slipped to a home defeat to Gainsborough Trinity Reserves.

It was a third straight Lincolnshire League defeat for the White Wolves, beaten 3-0 by unbeaten Trinity who have made a fast start to the season.

Town take a break from league duties on Saturday when they entertain Sleaford Town Rangers in the Supplementary Cup at Saltfleetby.

Kick-off is 3pm.