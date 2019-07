Louth Town FC continued their preparations for the new campaign with a 2-1 warm-up win at Hessle Sporting United on Saturday.

Goals from Barker and Ella gave the White Wolves victory.

Pre-season training continues on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6.30pm at Saltfleetby.

* Louth’s under 14s side are looking for new players for the coming season.

Training is on Wednesdays from 7pm at Saltfleetby.

Call manager Chris Seaward for details on 07548 234557.