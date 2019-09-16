Louth Town FC ease into cup quarter-finals

Louth Town stormed into the quarter-finals of the Supplementary Cup after a four-goal display on Saturday.

Hosting Lincolnshire League rivals Sleaford Town Rangers, the White Wolves ran out 4-1 winners at Saltfleetby.

The win sets up a quarter-final tie at home to league leaders Gainsborough Trinity Reserves on Saturday, October 26 (ko 2.30pm).

It’s more knockout action for Town on Saturday when they entertain Lincoln United Development in the first round of the Challenge Cup at Saltfleetby (ko 2.30pm).