Louth Town FC fight back to earn draw with Horncastle

Louth Town fought back to earn a fine Lincolnshire League draw with Horncastle Town on Saturday.

The White Wolves trailed 2-0 at half-time to Luke Blondel’s double, but second-half goals from Ellis Barker, Alex Carter and Joe Marshall put the hosts in sight of a stunning comeback win.

But Horncastle sub Michael Stones claimed a last-minute equaliser, with the draw lifting Louth up to 10th.

Town take a break from league duty to play a Supplementary Cup second-round tie with league leaders Gainsborough Trinity Reserves on Saturday. Kick-off 2.30pm at Saltfleetby.