Louth Town FC go back-to-back with Sleaford Town Rangers win

Louth Town moved to within three points of the Lincolnshire League top four with a resounding away win on Saturday.

Travelling to Sleaford Town Rangers, the White Wolves went into the break with a slender 1-0 lead before running out 3-0 winners at Eslaforde Park

Cole Nelson fired a double for the visitors, while leading scorer Frazer Chapman claimed his eighth goal of the season.

After a shaky start to the season, Town have hit a decent vein of form, with victory at Sleaford making it back-to-back league wins and seven points from five games.

They sit ninth, but within three points of fourth-placed Wyberton in a congested mid-table.

Next up for the White Wolves is a tough trip to second-placed Gainsborough Trinity Reserves on Saturday for a 3pm kick-off, a fixture which will mark the halfway point of the season.

Louth were beaten 3-0 in the reverse fixture at Saltfleetby back in September, with Gainsborough winning eight and losing just one of their 11 league matches this season to sit within a point of leaders Hykeham Town.