Louth Town FC look to extend winning run as football returns

Louth Town will play their first match of the new decade on Saturday as the local football programme returns after its three-week winter break.

The White Wolves will be on home turf at Saltfleetby as they entertain Grimsby Borough Reserves in the Lincolnshire League (kick-off 2pm).

After a tricky start to the season, Town ended 2019 on a fine run of form with three straight wins.

It came in a run of just one defeat in six league matches which propelled them up to sixth.

Saturday’s opponents Grimsby lie ninth, three points adrift of Louth but with a game in hand.