Louth Town took home an honour from the Lincolnshire Football League annual meeting last week when Peter Herriman was named secretary of the year.

The White Wolves also discovered their first-round opponents in the league’s two cup competitions for the 2019/20 season.

Town will host Challenge Cup holders Lincoln United Development, and were also drawn at home in the Supplementary Cup where they will entertain league newcomers, Sleaford Town Rangers.