Louth Town slipped to a second straight Lincolnshire League defeat as they were beaten at Grimsby Borough Reserves on Saturday.

The White Wolves trailed 1-0 at the break, before Alex Aldrich pulled one back in an eventual 3-1 loss.

Connor Southern, with a double, and Jacob Jamieson were on target for the hosts.

The result left Town 10th with three points from four games going into Saturday’s home match with Gainsborough Trinity Reserves. Kick-off at Saltfleetby is 3pm.