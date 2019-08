Louth Town got off the mark in the Lincolnshire League with a late winner on Saturday.

Having lost their season opener to Cleethorpes Town Reserves, the White Wolves bounced back to beat Nettleham.

Charlie Hinchliffe put the visitors ahead in just six minutes, but a rare goal from Bradley Coulam sent the sides in level at half-time.

And a late penalty from sub Rocky Rawlings sealed a 2-1 win.

The result moved them up to seventh ahead of a swift return fixture at Cleethorpes on Saturday