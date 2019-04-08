Louth Town give Lincs League high-flyers Trinity a scare

Louth Town gave high-flying Gainsborough Trinity Reserves a scare before succumbing to defeat on Saturday.

Trinity started the day in third in Lincolnshire League and with an outside chance of catching Lincoln Moorland Reserves, but Frazer Chapman’s first-half strike put the White Wolves ahead at the break.

Gainsborough fought back and came through thanks to three second-half goals without reply.

Louth stay 11th and host Grimsby Borough Reserves in a battle of the basement on Saturday. Kick-off at Saltfleetby is 3pm.