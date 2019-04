Frazer Chapman’s 10th goal of the season earned Louth Town a point in the Lincolnshire Football League’s battle of the basement on Saturday.

Chapman’s second-half strike was cancelled out by Josh Vickers’ goal as Town fought out a 1-1 draw with bottom side Grimsby Borough Reserves at Saltfleetby.

The White Wolves stayed above Grimsby on goal difference, but having played a game more.

On Saturday, Louth host leaders Lincoln Moorlands in their final game of the season (ko 3pm).