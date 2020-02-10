Louth Town hit by Lincoln Moorlands comeback

Louth Town slipped out of the Lincolnshire League top four after letting a lead slip at defending champions Lincoln Moorlands Railway on Saturday.

The White Wolves climbed up to fourth the previous weekend after a find run of six wins in seven league matches.

And they continued their momentum as Town held a slender 1-0 lead at half-time and carried it deep into the second half.

But Sean Cann levelled midway through the half, and Lewis Smith put the hosts ahead five minutes later.

Smith wrapped up a 3-1 win two minutes from time.

Louth drop to fifth, leapfrogged by Horncastle Town, and head to eighth-placed Wyberton on Saturday for a 2pm kick-off.