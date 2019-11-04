Louth Town hit five to earn second Lincs League win

Louth Town followed up their encouraging draw with Horncastle by securing their second Lincolnshire League win of the season on Saturday.

Town were locked at 1-1 with Lincoln United Development at half-time, but the White Wolves came through 5-2 against the bottom side who ended the match with 10 men after Sam Greenwood’s red card.

Mitchell Taylor scored twice, while Jack Barker, Cole Nelson and sub Edward Addison also found the net.

Louth sit ninth and host second-placed Hykeham Town on Saturday at Saltfleetby (ko 2pm)