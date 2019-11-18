Louth Town hit four in Lincs League win at Brigg CIC Res

Louth Town extended their good recent run in the Lincolnshire League with victory at Brigg Town CIC Reserves on Saturday.

The sides were locked at one goal apiece at half-time at the Hawthorns, but the White Wolves pulled away in the second half to win 4-2.

Bailey Wright scored twice for the visitors, while Sam Carter and Frazer Chapman were also on target.

Louth have picked up seven points in their last four outings and closed the gap to the top half of the table.

They sit ninth, but just five points behind fourth-placed Wyberton.

Town are unable to build their momentum as they sit out the next two weekends.

They return on Saturday, December 7 with a trip to Sleaford Town Rangers in the league (ko 2pm).