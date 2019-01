Louth Town will look to put a below-par 2018 behind them when they play their first match of the new year on Saturday.

The White Wolves are bottom of the Lincolnshire League with seven points from their first 11 matches, and ended the year with five straight defeats.

But they will be able to start afresh after a two-week break when they travel to Lincoln Moorlands this weekend.

Although four points adrift of the rest, only five points separate Town from Immingham in ninth.