Louth Town push new Lincolnshire League champions close

Louth Town witnessed a coronation as they ended their season with a home defeat to Lincoln Moorlands Railway at Saltfleetby.

Needing a win to claim the Lincolnshire League title, Moorlands duly got the three points in their penultimate game of the season, winning 4-2, but the White Wolves pushed them all the way.

In a frantic first half, Robin Beecroft’s double had Town were still well in the game at 3-2 at half-time, with only a 44th-minute goal from Gary Nimmo giving the visitors the lead.

The game was still on a knife-edge until Robert Smith struck a crucial fourth for Lincoln, seven minutes from time.

The defeat left Louth in 11th, but they will finish bottom if Grimsby Borough Reserves can take a point from the final two games.