Louth Town Reserves beat Old Boys in East Lincs derby

Louth Town Reserves came out on top in the crosstown East Lincs Combination derby on Saturday.

The White Wolves headed to Louth Old Boys for the Division One clash and ran out 4-1 winners at London Road.

The visitors led 2-1 at half-time, with Angus Findlay on the scoresheet for the home side, and eased away with two second half goals.

Jack Barker, Marcus Collins, Joe Marshall and substitute Robin Beecroft were all on target for Town.

Elsewhere in Division One, Holton-le-Clay went down 3-1 at Tetnry Rovers despite Andy Allot’s strike.

Alford Town went top of Division Two with a 2-1 defeat of North Thoresby.

Samuel Allen and Jess Barrett put the hosts 2-0 up at the break, and Alford held on despite Shaun Moughton’s second-half reply.

Unbeaten Louth Old Boys Reds dropped into second place after being held to a goalless draw at Scamblesby.

Alford Town Reserves chalked up their first win in Division Three as they were big winners at winless Louth Old Boys Vets.

Toby Davies, Kenny Foakes and Jack Tate were among the scorers in the 5-1 victory, while Harry Vickers replied for the home side.

Fixtures:

Division One – Louth Town Res v AFC Holton Le Clay; Ludford Rovers v Louth Old Boys; Grimsby Borough Dev A v North Somercotes United; Immingham Town Res v Tetney Rovers.

Division Two – Louth Old Boys Reds v Scamblesby; North Cotes v North Thoresby; Sutton Rovers v Manby.

Division Three – Alford Town Res v GB Kitchens; Louth Old Boys Vets v Burgh Athletic; Marsh Rovers v AFC Grainthorpe; North Somercotes United Res v Market Rasen Town.