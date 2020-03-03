Louth Town Reserves edge Holton in seven-goal thriller

While most of the East Lincs Combination schedule was washed away, Louth Town Reserves were in action - and were involved in a seven=goal thriller.

The Division One’s bottom side earned only their second league win of the season with a stunning win at third-placed AFC Holton-le-Clay.

Louie Schofield and Marc Musgrove were both on target for the home side, but it was the visitors who ran out 4-3 winners.

Louth stayed bottom, but the result brought them within three points of a cluster of three sides directly above them, including town rivals Louth Old Boys.

Among Saturday’s casualties was the East Lincs Cup semi-final between Division Two title chasers Alford Town and Sutton Rovers.

Alford had been hoping to overturn a 4-2 deficit from the first leg.

Selected fixtures (Saturday, 2pm).

Division Two: Manby FC v Sutton Rovers.

Cusworth Cup round one: Louth Old Boys v AFC Grainthorpe.

Town Trophy quarter-final: Market Rasen Town v Alford Town.