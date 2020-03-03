Louth Town Reserves edge Holton in seven-goal thriller

While most of the East Lincs Combination schedule was washed away, Louth Town Reserves were in action - and were involved in a seven=goal thriller.
The Division One’s bottom side earned only their second league win of the season with a stunning win at third-placed AFC Holton-le-Clay.
Louie Schofield and Marc Musgrove were both on target for the home side, but it was the visitors who ran out 4-3 winners.
Louth stayed bottom, but the result brought them within three points of a cluster of three sides directly above them, including town rivals Louth Old Boys.
Among Saturday’s casualties was the East Lincs Cup semi-final between Division Two title chasers Alford Town and Sutton Rovers.
Alford had been hoping to overturn a 4-2 deficit from the first leg.
Selected fixtures (Saturday, 2pm).
Division Two: Manby FC v Sutton Rovers.
Cusworth Cup round one: Louth Old Boys v AFC Grainthorpe.
Town Trophy quarter-final: Market Rasen Town v Alford Town.