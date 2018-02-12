Louth Town return to Lincolnshire Football League

Louth Town FC have made an unexpected return to the Lincolnshire Football League more than halfway through the season.

Town withdrew from the league at the start of the season because of a shortage of first team players which prompted the departure of manager Carl Forman.

But the league has given CGB Humbertherm permission to take on the Louth badge and play their home matches at Saltfleetby until the end of the season.

They were beaten 5-1 at Skegness Town last weekend, with substitute Chris Ella getting the consolation. This Saturday they host Wyberton (ko 2pm).