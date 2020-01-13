Louth Town’s hopes of semi-final sunk in extra time

Louth Town’s winning run came to an end as an extra time strike knocked them out of the Supplementary Cup on Saturday.

The White Wolves went into the quarter-final tie on the back of four straight wins as they hosted Gainsborough Trinity Reserves at Saltfleetby.

The sides could not be separated in 90 goalless minutes, but Geno Robinson’s winner ultimately sent the Lincolnshire League title chasers through to the last four.

It’s a return to league action for Town on Saturday when they entertain seventh-placed Wyberton for a 2pm kick-off.