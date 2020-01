Louth Town’s five-match winning run hit the buffers at Lincolnshire League leaders Hykeham Town on Saturday.

The stellar run had propelled the White Wolves up to fifth place, having beaten second-placed Gainsborough in that run.

But they got no change out of Hykeham and were thrashed 6-0.

On Saturday, Town host improving Immingham Town who sit ninth and have won three of their last five.

Kick-off at London Road is 2pm.