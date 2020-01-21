Louth Town see off Wyberton for fifth straight league win

Louth Town maintained their excellent run of form with a fifth successive Lincolnshire League victory on Saturday.

The White Wolves saw off Wyberton 2-0 to close within two points of the top four.

Bailey Wright gave Town a half-time lead at Saltfleetby with his sixth goal of the season before substitute Ellis Barker came on and wrapped up the points with a second-half strike.

While continuing to find the net, Louth have tightened up at the back and have conceded just twice in their last four league matches.

They will face the sternest test of their new-found form on Saturday when they make the trip to league leaders Hykeham Town.

Hykeham are unbeaten in the league this season with 11 wins from 15, including a 5-1 win at Saltfleetby at the start of November.

But the White Wolves have become a different team since that meeting and will be buoyed by last month’s win at second-placed Gainsborough Trinity Reserves.