Louth Town’s mini-revival in the Lincolnshire League hit the buffers when they were well beaten at home on Saturday.

The White Wolves had picked up four points in their previous two matches, but were beaten 5-1 by second-placed Hykeham Town.

Bailey Wright grabbed Town’s goal in the first half.

Louth sit ninth in the league and head to in-form Brigg Town CIC Reserves on Saturday for a 3pm kick-off.