Old Boys share six goals to take point off league leaders

Louth Old Boys held league leaders Immingham Town Reserves in a six-goal thriller on Saturday.

Immingham came to Louth having won five of their opening six games in Lincolnshire League Division One, drawing their other fixture.

But they found it hard to get the better of mid-table Old Boys, who worked hard for a 3-3 draw.

Two goals from Daniel Gribbin and a single strike from Aron Burton enabled Old Boys to take a point from their higher placed opponents. Immingham’s goals came from Ben Coultas, Cameron Smyth and Benjamin Keatley.

The draw keeps Immingham top of the table, just a point clear of unbeaten Tetney Rovers, who have a game in hand on the leaders.

Louth Old Boys are fifth in the table with nine points from seven games.

This Saturday Old Boys are in cup action at home to Susie Stars.