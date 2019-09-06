Our East Lincs Combination sides set to kick off season

Our sides get up and running in the East Lincs Combination on Saturday.

League newcomers Louth Town Reserves kick-off their Division One campaign at Immingham Town Reserves, while Louth Old Boys, attempting to improve on last season’s sixth-place finish,head to North Somercotes United.

In Division Two, Alford Town entertain Louth Old Boys Reds, while Sutton Rovers head to North Thoresby for their opening day fixture.

Louth Old Boys FC Vets open at home to Market Rasen Town in Division Two at London Road, and Alford Town Reserves kick off at AFC Grainthorpe/.

All matches kick off at 2.30pm.

* Louth Old Boys have been drawn at home to Benington FC in the first round of the Lincolnshire Junior Cup.

Louth Town face a tough trip to reigning Lincolnshire League champions Lincoln Moorlands Railway.

All ties take place on Saturday, October 5.