Somercotes Academy student signs for Lincoln City juniors

Promising talent Tazz Wootton has taken the first early steps to fulfilling his dream of becoming a professional footballer by signing for a junior Lincoln City side.

The young striker, who attends Somercotes Academy, has already got off the mark for the Imps under 14s side having signed for them last month.

“During the summer holidays, I had trials for Lincoln City and then signed for them,” he said.

“So far this season, I have played Notts County, Peterborough, Sunderland, and scored two goals against Notts County and one against Peterborough.

“The experience of playing for an actual football academy is exceptional because you have all these opportunities to play against some big teams.

“Every training session and every match, I always play to the best of my ability, whether in or outside of school.”

But Tazz, who already has more than 40 football medals to his name, also believes influences closer to home have played an important part in his development since taking up the beautiful game as a two-year-old.

“My dad taught me the way to play and how to play fairly,” he added.

“I taught myself many tricks and skills which I use in my football games.”

The Manchester United supporter, who also plays for his school team, has turned out for local teams in Mablethorpe since the age of six as he looks to build towards a professional career.

“It’s my ambition to become a professional footballer,” he said.

“I know that it is hard and the competition is extreme, but I’m loving every minute of playing for Lincoln City and I hope to continue.”

Rob Allenby, Somercotes Academy curriculum leader for PE, added: “Any footballer who gets chosen to play at this high level deserves respect and recognition for their efforts and their talent. Everyone at the Academy is very proud of Tazz.”