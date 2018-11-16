St Michael’s Primary School, Louth, win through to county finals

Louth pupils added to their school’s sporting success story on the football pitch.

St Michael’s Primary School defeated local rivals Kidgate in the final of the Wolds Schools Sports Partnership Football Competition to book their place in the next round.

Both schools had won their respective leagues at the recent tournament, leaving the two to battle it out to see who would represent the Louth area in the county finals.

With both teams cheered on by proud parents, the half-time score remained tight with St Michael’s leading by the only goal, thanks largely to a great performance by the Kidgate goalkeeper and some stalwart defending.

The second half, however, was a more one-sided affair and St Michael’s ran out convincing winners to book their place in the next stage of the competition.