Storm Dennis wrecks Louth football and rugby schedules

The football and rugby schedules were decimated once again as Storm Dennis added further headaches for club and league fixture secretaries.

Louth Town’s trip to Wyberton was postponed as all but one Lincolnshire League match fell foul of the torrential rain and galeforce winds.

The fifth-placed White Wolves head to basement side Nettleham on Saturday for a 3pm kick-off, weather permitting.

Market Rasen and Louth RFC were also left sidelined when their Midlands Two East home fixture with Nottingham Casuals was called off on Saturday morning.

The match will now take place on Saturday, March 7.

This Saturday the Red and Greens head to Derbyshire for a 2.15pm kick-off at Matlock.