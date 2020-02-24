Sutton Rovers ease past Louth Town Res into quarter-finals

Sutton Rovers saw off the challenge of Louth Town Reserves to move into the quarter-finals of the Junior Challenge Cup.

East Lincs Combination Division Two side Rovers held a 2-1 lead from the first leg going into their home leg on Saturday, and were in no mood to relinquish it.

They eased past their Division One opponents 3-0 to seal a 5-1 aggregate win and book a last-eight tie with Marsh Rovers.

Division One leaders Tetney Rovers thrashed Grimsby Borough 4-0 in their second leg, winning 5-0 on aggregate, to seal a quarter-final meeting with title rivals Ludford.

Back in the league, Graham West’s double gave Louth Old Boys Vets only their second league win of the season in Division Three, 2-0 at AFC Grainthorpe.

And Alford Town Reserves conceded their match at leaders GB Kitchens.

Selected fixtures (Saturday, 2pm) -

Division One, 2pm: AFC Holton Le Clay v Louth Town Reserves; Grimsby Borough Development A v Louth Old Boys.

Division Two: Louth Old Boys Reds v Manby FC.

Division Three: Louth Old Boys Vets v Marsh Rovers.

East Lincs Cup, semi-final second leg: Alford Town v Sutton Rovers (Sutton lead 4-2).