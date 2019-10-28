Sutton Rovers seal back-to-back East Lincs Combination wins

Sutton Rovers claimed their second league win of the season on Saturday in one of just two East Lincs Combination matches to survive the weekend deluge of rain.

Having lost their opening three matches in Division Two, back-to-back wins have lifted Sutton off the bottom and up to fifth.

North Thoresby were the visitors on Saturday and the two sides went into the break level at 1-1 after an even first half.

The game exploded into life after the break with six goals, four of which went to the home side as Sutton took advantage of Will Sinclair’s red card to win 5-3.

Fixtures (Saturday, 2pm) –

Division One: Grimsby Borough Dev A v Louth Town FC Res; Immingham Town Res v Louth Old Boys.

Division Two: North Thoresby v Louth Old Boys FC Reds; Sutton Rovers v Alford Town.

Division Three: Marsh Rovers v Alford Town Res.