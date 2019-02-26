Ten-man Louth Town beaten by Lincs League title-chasers

Louth Town one again let a lead slip as they were narrowly beaten at title-chasing Brigg CIC on Saturday.

Robin Beecroft gave the White Wolves hopes of an upset win with a first-half strike.

But Brigg’s leading scorer Reece Moody levelled matters in the 35th minute, and Cameron Hill completed the turnaround a minute before half-time.

Louth ended the match with 10 men following Dominic Hanton’s dismissal and stay five points adrift at the bottom of the Lincolnshire League.

On Saturday they visit Nettleham (kick-off 3pm).