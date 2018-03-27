Town ship five

Having put five past Sleaford Sports Amateurs the previous Saturday, Louth Town found themselves on the receiving end of a nap hand last weekend.

Callum Dye’s first-half double put Lincolnshire League leaders in front at half-time although Gareth Flint’s reply gave Louth hope.

But Dye completed his hat-trick after the break and two further goals from Alex Mackinder gave the hosts a 5-1 win.

The defeat keeps Louth second-bottom with three games of the season left, starting at Wyberton on Saturday (ko 3pm).