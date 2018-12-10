Wolves narrowly beaten by leaders

Louth Town were narrowly edged out at league leaders Gainsborough Trinity Reserves on Saturday.

The 2-1 result at the Northolme barely looked as if the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League leaders were hosting the side stuck at the bottom.

The White Wolves had hoped to move above Horncastle Town, who were without a game at the weekend, and came within a goal of doing so.

But goals from Jack Weatherell and Ward Wisdom-Lockwood proved the difference on the day.

Louth host Ruston Sports on Saturday (KO 2pm).