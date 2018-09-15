Lincs CCC face Oxfordshire in play-off

Lincolnshire CCC, having won the Unicorns Eastern Division Championship for the third successive year, travel to Banbury CC, Oxfordshire to face the Western Division Champions Berkshire in a four-day play-off final, beginning on Sunday (10.30am).

Lincolnshire retain the same team that defeated Cumberland two weeks ago.

In the last two seasons, Lincolnshire have faced Berkshire in the play-off final, losing on both occasions.

Could this season be third time lucky?

The match can be followed ball by ball on www.lincolnshireccc.play-cricket.com and on Twitter @ImpCounty