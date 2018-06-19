Lincs ECB Premier: Louth CC First XI secure vital win against fellow strugglers Lindum

Louth CC First XI gave themselves some breathing space after winning a vital clash at Lindum in a bottom of the Lincs ECB Premier on Saturday.

The 27-run victory lifted them out of the bottom two and up to ninth spot, 15 points clear of the relegation places.

After losing the toss, Louth were asked to bat first by the home side who made an early breakthrough when Louth skipper Scott chopped on for one.

The tough start continued as the wickets of Hamilton and Darke soon followed.

Louth struggled to gain any real momentum throughout the innings, with the only fluid scoring coming from Martin (38) who looked a class apart on a very tricky pitch.

He was helped along by a gritty knock from Collinson (26) as Louth finished on a somewhat below-par total of 145, having been bowled out within their 50-over allocation.

But Louth hit back with a great start through their opening bowlers Seb Darke and Josh Court.

Lindum found themselves 12-3 within the first five overs and great bowling by Court (4 for 35) and Cuthbert (2 for 37) kept the pressure firmly on the home side.

This, in tandem with Louth’s superb team effort in the field, kept Lindum very much off the pace and they were bowled out for just 118 inside 42 overs to cap a super victory.

The club wishes to thank kit sponsors Kenwick Park.

On Saturday the First XI face a tough trip to leaders Bracebridge Heath.

Louth: L. Scott 1, P. Martin 38, X. Pitchers 27, S. Darke 9, M. Hamilton 2, J. Collinson 26, G. West 10, H. Tye 9, T. Cuthbert 0, J. Court 2, P. Byrne 0*, Extras 21. Total: 145.

Lindum: 118.

Bowling: S. Darke 5-1-12-1; J. Court 13.4-5-35-4; T. Cuthbert 11-2-37-2; X. Pitchers 10-3-20-1; L. Scott 2-0-11-2.