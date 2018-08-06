LINCS ECB PREMIER: Round-up

Ann Boulton rounds up this week’s highlights...

There were wins for the top four clubs in the Lincolnshire ECB Premier League, but lower down it was all change once again.

Lindum moved into fifth, pushing Market Deeping and Boston down one place and Scunthorpe Town replaced Bourne in eighth.

Third-placed Sleaford had the closest game of the day after visitors Grimsby Town bowled them out for 218 in 47 overs.

This gave Grimsby 53 overs to reach their target –and the side that are currently bottom of the league fell just 14 runs short being all out for 204 in the 52nd over.

This gave Grimsby nine points while Alford, the team above them picked up six at home to Scunthorpe Town who were all out for 162.

Alford then recovered from six for three to 75 for four, thanks to George Gregory and Andrew White but when White was out for 58, the score had reached only 126 for eight and the final wicket fell on 134.

Grantham picked up 20 points at Bourne who were all out for 210, Pete Morgan hitting 57.

An innings of 76 from 16-year-old Jaden Fell then helped Grantham to a six-wicket win.

Lindum’s win came at Boston who were bowled out for 136, a total the visiting side overtook for the loss of five wickets.

Bracebridge Heath’s bowling attack saw them home after their innings ended on 208 at home to Market Deeping who, in turn, were all out for 134.

By far the highest scoring game of the day was at Louth where Woodhall Spa batted first.

After a slow start, with the score on 73 for three, Joe Irving came out to join opened Henry Wilson and runs began to flow.

This partnership added 170 before Irving was out for 91 which he hit off 84 balls and Wilson followed shortly afterwards for 83.

The innings ended on 273 for eight and for the first 20 overs Louth were matching the run rate despite losing three wickets for 44 runs.

But tight bowling kept the score down and despite the efforts of Graham West with 65 and Jason Collinson, who was unbeaten on 75, Louth finished well short on 208 for five.

Results: Boston 136, Lindum 137-5; Scunthorpe Town 162, Alford 134 (A. White 58); Bourne 210 (Morgan 57), Grantham 211-4 (J Fell 76); Woodhall Spa 273-8 (Wilson 83, Irving 91); Louth 208-5 (West 65, Collinson 75no); Bracebridge Heath 208, Market Deeping 134; Sleaford 218, Grimsby Town 204.