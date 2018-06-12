Louth CC: Alex (14) hits brilliant match-winning century

After a two-week break, Louth Seconds travelled to Cherry Willingham looking to continue their good early-season form in Lincs County League.

Cherry won the toss and batted first on a surface which was firm, but had lots of grass.

Plenty of early movement and assistance from the pitch didn’t bring a breakthrough for opening bowlers Byrne and Sandy on his Second XI debut.

Cherry’s openers raced to 50, albeit aided by some questionable shot choices, but Freeman and Harvey slowed the rate down and the wickets started to fall at regular intervals.

At 80-3 Louth felt in control of the game, knowing Cherry were under strength, but below-par fielding and lucky batting allowed Cherry to post a respectable 208 all out.

Freeman was the pick of the attack with four wickets.

Wright and Bell started Louth’s reply and looked assured against the Cherry opening bowlers, driving and pulling their way to 44 before Wright was caught for a well-made 25.

This started a mini collapse with three wickets falling for only 35 runs, including two lbw decisions for Medler and Garlick.

At the other end Bell was merrily ramping his way along without a care in the world, but Louth soon found themselves in deep trouble at 110-6 when Tye and Freeman came and went.

Bell found a companion in Harvey (34 not out) who ran well and put the bad ball away, but the day belonged to 14-year-old Bell who showed experience beyond his years by guiding Louth towards their target.

On 92 and with five runs needed to win, a beautiful pull shot for four tied the scores and a few balls later, he repeated the shot to win the game and bring up his maiden Lincolnshire League century.

The feat was greeted by his delighted team-mates and proud parents.

The wins moves Louth up to third in Division One with games in hand on both of the top two.

On Saturday, Louth Seconds host Appleby Frodingham at London Road (1pm start).