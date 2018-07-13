Louth CC draw on positives ahead of Bourne clash

Louth CC will take the positives out of last weekend’s battling performance at high-flying Sleaford as they prepare to host Bourne on Saturday (noon).

After a disappointing loss to Alford the previous weekend, the Wolves were looking for a strong performance at third-placed Sleaford.

Skipper Laurence Scott won the toss and chose to bowl, with Seb Darke and Josh Court looking to take early wickets.

The dismissals of Ross Diver and Andy Hibberd left Sleaford at 23-2 and gave Louth the start they wanted.

But at 23-2, home captain Tom Shorthouse and Charlie Roberts scored freely, causing skipper Scott to change the bowling more frequently then he would have preferred.

Both Shorthouse and Roberts continued the aggressive display of batting, with both scoring centuries and putting on 227 for the third wicket.

Roberts was dismissed by Court for 100, but Shorthouse continued in the same vein, with the aid of Oliver Burford (33).

As Sleaford looked for quick runs at the end, Shorthouse went for a destructive 151 as the hosts posted 330-8 off their 50 overs.

Court took 3 for 90, and Darke 4 for 72.

With 50 minutes for Louth to bat until the scheduled tea break, Scott and Paul Martin looked to utilise the flat wicket and fast outfield to get the Wolves off to the start they needed.

The visitors made it to the break at 53-2 with the loss of Martin (26) and the skipper Scott (13).

After the break, Louth soon fell to 63-4 and needed a partnership.

Richard Bell and Jason Collinson played fluently, putting on 125 for the fifth wicket until Bell fell for a well-played 62 and, shortly after, Collinson for 45.

Louth finished on 254-8, with Matt Hamilton playing a very entertaining 48 not out, and took a positive eight points.

They will look to regain the form which saw them chalk up three straight wins when they entertain mid-table Bourne at London Road.

