Louth CC: First XI beaten at Woodhall Spa

Louth CC First XI failed to build on a good start as they slipped to an eight-wicket Lincs ECB Premier defeat at Woodhall Spa on Saturday.

Overseas signing Xander Pitchers was again the bedrock of Louth’s innings with 84, but the hosts cruised to an eight-wicket win with two-and-a-half overs to spare.

Xander Pitchers is showing some fine early-season form in his second season with Louth EMN-181105-104248002

Having won the toss at Jubilee Park, the visitors decided to bat first and started well, despite the loss of opener Paul Martin without scoring.

Pitchers joined skipper Laurence Scott at the crease and the pair added 86 for the second wicket until Scott’s patient innings was ended on 44, caught by Jack Luffman off Cooke.

Matthew Hamilton upped the pace for Louth, and Pitchers continued to accumulate runs, reaching 84 before he was caught and bowled by Ross Dixon to leave Louth in a healthy 169-3.

Hamilton fell for a run-a-ball 42, bowled by Dixon, who then removed Seb Darke for another useful contribution of 23.

Louth lost cheap wickets as they looked to reach a par score with some quick runs.

But they eventually had to settle for 261-8 from their 45 overs against some tight bowling, particularly from Alex King whose nine overs cost just 19 runs.

The visitors opened their attack with Tom Corden and Martin, but unable to make the breakthrough, Thomas Cuthbert came on and found the first wicket, trapping Oliver Caswell lbw for 18.

But Louth’s bowlers had little answer to Caswell’s replacement, Harsha Vithana, who hit 10 fours in a run-a-ball to 98, as he and opener Henry Wilson (84 not out) took the game away.

Martin finally removed Vithana, bowling the Sri Lankan, but with just 12 more runs to find, the hosts soon eased to a second win of the campaign.

It left Louth 10th in the league, two places and 10 points above Alford who remain bottom after slumping to their fourth defeat in five at Scunthorpe Town.

Rikki Bovey top-scored for Alford as the visitors were bowled out for a below-par 144, while Lucas Kelly chipped in down the order with 25.

Bovey also struck twice in Scunthorpe’s reply, but the home side cruised to a seven-wicket win in just 22 overs.

On Saturday, Alford host Lindum, while Louth entertain Grantham at London Road. Matches start at noon.