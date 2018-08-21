Louth CC: Firsts see off Lincs ECB basement side Grimsby

After their excellent victory over title-chasing Grantham the week before, Louth CC First XI knew the importance of following it up by beating bottom-of-the-table Grimsby Town at London Road.

Losing two seam bowlers before the start of the local derby and being put in on a pitch offering lateral movement was always going to stack the odds in favour of the visitors, particularly after the early departure of aggressive opener Paul Martin.

Louth captain Laurence Scott shared in another significant stand with Pitchers to lay the platform for a winning score

It was from here, however, that a second century partnership in as many weeks between captain Scott and overseas signing Pitchers built a platform for the Louth innings.

Scott eventually fell for 72 in the 34th over, followed by the selfless wickets of Bell and Darke who were looking to score freely and increase the scoring rate.

Hard-hitting left-hander Jason Collinson had more success in this approach, supporting the impregnable technique of Pitchers as he approached his 100.

In the final over of the innings, Pitchers was 99 not out at the non-striker’s end when Collinson was bowled for 33.

Hamilton resisted the urge to hit a low full toss out of the ground, allowing Pitchers to take strike and secure his well-deserved century off the last ball of the innings.

It was his first ton in the Lincs ECB Premier for Louth and steered his side to the 250 mark.

A chase of 250 is rarely seen in the league, but with Darke sustaining an ankle injury in the warm-up, Scott had to rotate the bowling throughout the innings and rely on Court and Martin to give him the early control needed.

This pressure soon became took its toll, with the two run-outs of key batsmen Snell and Crossley.

Both spinners Pitchers and Court continued to create chances for the home side, taking three wickets apiece and conceding just 64 runs between them off 28 overs.

The only resistance came from minor counties batsman Harry Warwick who scored a superb unbeaten 116, but he did not receive the support from his team-mates at the crease.

Grimsby finished their 50 overs on 189-9, limited by excellent Louth fielding, led by Collinson and debutant Fergus Ringland.

A comfortable victory for the Louth side who travel to Scunthorpe on Saturday and then host Lindum on Bank Holiday Monday.

Thanks to kit sponsors Kenwick Park, and matchball sponsors Louth VW Centre.