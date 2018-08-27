Louth CC: Medler guides Seconds to important County League win

Louth CC Second XI welcomed Scunthorpe to London Road on a overcast day looking to cement third position in Lincolnshire County League Division One.

The home side won the toss and asked Scunthorpe to field first.

In-form captain Wright (12) and Garlick (8) opened, but Louth soon found themselves two wickets down with both openers back in the pavilion.

Scoring was difficult on a sticky pitch as Jacklin and Medler looked to rebuild the innings.

Jacklin was next to go for a less-than-fluid 29 and Bell quickly followed, bowled by a peach of a delivery which pitched on leg and hit off stump.

Louth were staring down the barrel as Freeman (29 not out) joined Medler at the crease.

He produced a cautious innings right through, but Medler put his foot down and blasted his was to a superb unbeaten 81, running well and hitting straight as the Louth CC chairman showed how to bat on this wicket.

The hosts finished with a competitive 181-4, below where Louth have been recently, and with batting becoming easier, they knew they were in for a tough game.

Scunthorpe openers came out after tea looking to hit every ball to the boundary, but making contact with the ball was an issue and, like Louth, soon found themselves two wickets down to Ringland and Byrne.

But there were too many extras conceded despite both bowlers beating the bat regularly.

The skipper decided he needed experience and brought himself and Freeman into the attack which proved the bowling partnership which would swing the game in Louth’s favour.

Both bowlers picked up regular wickets and finished with three victims each.

The game could and should have been over earlier were it not for five dropped catches, but Scunthorpe were bowled out for 141, giving Louth a very important win.

Louth stay third ahead of Saturday’s home match with Keelby, and within 28 points of leaders Cleethorpes with two games to go.