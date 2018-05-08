Louth CC pick up first win at Deeping; Alford shaded at Grantham

A fine day in the field helped Louth CC to their first win of their Lincs ECB Premier campaign.

Four-wicket hauls from overseas signing Xander Pitchers and Josh Court proved decisive as Market Deeping were bowled out for just 135 to secure a narrow 23-run victory.

After winning the toss and batting, all of Louth’s top three made starts, only to perish in their twenties, with captain Laurence Scott making 21, fellow opener John Medler falling for 26, and Namibian all-rounder Pitchers bowled for 20.

When Matthew Hamilton went without scoring and Paul Martin fell soon after for just two, the foundations of the innings suddenly looked shaky.

But a brisk run-a-ball 43 from Tom Corden, anchored by Arran Brindle’s unbeaten 27, helped the visitors to a defendable total of 168-6 from their 50 overs.

Deeping opener Josh Smith looked intent on chasing the target single-handedly, hitting 11 fours in a run-a-ball 67.

But support was scarce with David Sargeant (11) and Daniel George (11) the only other batsmen making double figures as Court (4 for 39) and Pitchers (4 for 43) swept through the Deeping line-up.

Louth picked up 17 points for the win and will hope to build on the fighting display when they host defending champions Bracebridge Heath at London Road on Saturday (noon start).

But Louth Seconds fell to a home defeat to Hartsholme in the Bob Welton Cup on Saturday.

Stewart West (3 for 27) and Luke Freeman (2 for 32) helped put the brakes on the visitors’ fast start, but half-centuries from Jack Senescall and Tom Mangham helped the Lincoln side post 223-7 from their 45 overs.

Louth’s top five all passed 20, but only West (59) went on to make a score of note.

Stewart Phillipson (5 for 31) then ran through the lower order to bowl the home side out for 219 as Louth lost their final seven wickets for 64 runs.

* Alford fell to a 19-run defeat at Grantham on Saturday.

The hosts were dismissed for 134 in the Lincs ECB Premier contest, with Steve Kirkham taking three wickets, Nick Bennett, Rikki Bovey and Andrew White taking two apiece, and Tom White claiming the other wicket.

But in response, Alford were all out for 115 despite the best efforts of Andrew White (27), Sam Lempard (25), Bovey (11) and Bennett (10).

Alford Seconds were narrowly beaten at home by Horncastle in the Lincolnshire County League Division Four.

Horncastle posted 197-9 off their 45 overs, with Aaron Wilkinson and Paul Nickson each claiming three wickets.

Neil Calvert (79), Graham Codd (30) and Michael Kneen (14) batted well for Alford, but fell 10 runs short, all out for 187 in the 43rd over.